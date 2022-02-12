Social Media

INDIANA SILVER ALERT: Grace Maxwell, 15, was last seen at 5:38 p.m. Friday. She …

INDIANA SILVER ALERT: Grace Maxwell, 15, was last seen at 5:38 p.m. Friday. She is believed to be in extreme danger and may require medical aid, according to the Mooresville Police Department. Details: https://www.wishtv.com/news/indiana-silver-alert-15-year-old-girl-missing-from-mooresville/?utm_medium=social&utm_source=facebook_WISH-TV



