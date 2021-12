Social Media

Indiana Task Force 1 completed operations on Monday at the Mayfield candle facto…







Indiana Task Force 1 completed operations on Monday at the Mayfield candle factory. The team says they’re in good spirits and have been reassigned to Dawson Springs. According to city officials, about 75% of Dawson Springs was wiped out. Catch the story at 5 and 6 on @WISH_TV. https://t.co/vsYLjWKkZ9