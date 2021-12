Social Media

Indy in the last 2 yrs in our city 2,121 people have shot, 490 people stabbed, which has led to 506 homicides. I hope in 2022 that we fix our broken judicial system of catch & release of repeated violent felons, & do what has worked in the past to dramatically reduce the violence https://t.co/a4cDCLES68