Indy we are just two homicides away from 500 homicides & over 2,200 people have been shot or stabbed in two yrs. The new norm cannot be that Indy keeps breaking homicide records every yr, & spending millions of crime prevention dollars with violence getting worse every yr. https://t.co/uSetXrFmJK