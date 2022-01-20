IPAs. I believe they kill your tastebuds so the only reason they’re popular is t…

Social Media

by: Drew Blair
Posted:

IPAs. I believe they kill your tastebuds so the only reason they’re popular is too many beer drinkers can no longer taste how bad/overpoweringly hoppy they are 🙃🍻 QUESTION OF THE DAY: “What’s your UNPOPULAR OPINION?” 💁🏾‍♂️ Don’t like ICE CREAM OR SWEETS? PIZZA, maybe? Actually ENJOY paperwork? Can’t stand a certain favorite TV show? What else? Chime in and join the conversation with Amber Hankins, George Mallet, Randy Ollis and Randall Newsome at 10 a.m. on WISH-TV. 🎥 They’ll read some of your comments LIVE on the air! #livestylelive #qotd


