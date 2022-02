Social Media

Is this your community? This haunting artwork was created by #EastLA street artist @mrbbaby1 in collaboration with the Alliance Against Trafficking and Exploitation to raise awareness for child trafficking. National Human Trafficking Hotline: 1-888-373-7888 #superbowlLVI https://t.co/kg9iANtPSs