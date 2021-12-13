“We know there is enormous interest in the “WHY” of everything we do, but we cannot and will not speculate. One day you will have the opportunity to see and know what we do, and we look forward to that day.” See the entire statement from Indiana State Police: https://tinyurl.com/mubkzfeb
To date, investigators have not explained why it took more than three years for Kegan Kline to be charged in the child porn case. Investigators have also not explained how the “anthony_shots” profile may have interacted with Abigail Williams and Liberty “Libby” German.
ISP releases statement on delayed Kegan Kline arrest, ‘anthony_shots’ profile