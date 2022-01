Social Media

Israel : The only quadruple-vaxxed country in the world Mask mandates and Covid …







Israel 🇮🇱: 🔸The only quadruple-vaxxed country in the world 🔸Mask mandates and Covid passports fully enforced 🔸 Currently the highest number of daily cases in the world, ever 🔸5% of the entire population Covid-positive right now https://t.co/Kuc4N7knU9