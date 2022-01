Social Media

“It hurts right now…not how we envisioned how this ending with the hole we dug ourselves out of.” Carson Wentz on the #Colts offensive struggles last 2 weeks. “I’ll be doing a lot of reflection Where could I have been better? Today that was take care of the football.” https://t.co/EzkEi8NWQQ