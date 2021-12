Social Media

“It’s a gift to be able to coach this team…Faced a lot of adversity this week & …







“It’s a gift to be able to coach this team…Faced a lot of adversity this week & everyone stepped up. Nobody panicked.” Frank Reich said the game ball went to Chris Ballard because, “when you have a game like this week, it goes to the man that put together the roster.” #Colts https://t.co/Jaaxi96roG