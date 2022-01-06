It’s a new year so I wanted to host a series of new, AUTHENTIC conversations abo…

Social Media

by: Alexis Rogers
Posted:

It’s a new year so I wanted to host a series of new, AUTHENTIC conversations about culture, community and realties. Historically, especially in communities of color, the beauty shop provides a safe space of sorts. It is a place to be pampered, learn about current events and get a pulse on the interests and thoughts of the community. Check out my first edition of “Shop Talk,” as the ladies and I talk about dating realities, unsaid rules of home buying and the expectation of children. Shoutout to the ladies at Capelli Studio! https://www.wishtv.com/news/allindiana/beauty-shop-talk-a-conversation-about-culture-race-and-diversity/

 

