Social Media

It’s a new year so I wanted to host a series of new, AUTHENTIC convos about cult…





It’s a new year so I wanted to host a series of new, AUTHENTIC convos about culture, community and realties. Check “Shop Talk,” as the ladies and I talk about dating realities, unsaid rules of home buying and the expectation of children. @WISH_TV https://t.co/S9OHan4zPN