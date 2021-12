Social Media

It’s Monday. It’s so tough heading back to work after a holiday weekend, isn’t i…

It’s Monday. It’s so tough heading back to work after a holiday weekend, isn’t it? Especially knowing my kiddos are home — but that’s ok, it’s a short week, and I get to hang with you guys! A comfy, floral jumpsuit for today, friends! 📺 See you at 10 on @wishtv8 !#happymonday