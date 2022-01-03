Social Media

“It’s more than just a show— your team is just, well… special.” I heard this f…

“It’s more than just a show— your team is just, well… special.” 💕 I heard this from a lady who recognized me at the grocery store over the weekend. And she’s right. What we do on @lifestyleliveonwish (formerly Indy Style) is just that… special. I can feel it in my being, and I’m so proud of the team that makes me whole. I have co-hosts who are more like friends and guests who feel like family. They’re kind, gracious and their positive energy is contagious! Add @newsomenews to the mix, and we are now complete. What a moment. What a day. What a new beginning!! #lifestylelive