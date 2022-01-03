Social Media

“It’s more than just a show— your team is just, well… special.” I heard this f…

“It’s more than just a show— your team is just, well… special.” 💕 I heard this from a lady who recognized me at the grocery store over the weekend. And she’s right. What we do on Life Style Live (formerly Indy Style) is just that… special. I can feel it in my being, and I’m so proud of the team that makes me whole. I have co-hosts who are more like friends and guests who feel like family. They’re kind, gracious and their positive energy is contagious! Add Randall Newsome to the mix, and we are now complete. What a moment. What a day. What a new beginning!! #lifestylelive











