Social Media

“It’s not that hard to be a nice person.” This, friends, makes my TV heart fe…

“It’s not that hard to be a nice person.” This, friends, makes my TV heart ❤️ feel whole. Join me, as I go in-depth for a podcast interview with my newest teammate, George Mallet! #indystyle https://www.wishtv.com/podcast-episode/george-mallet-joins-amber-randy/?fbclid=IwAR05Mn3yHqjbjt6wAXeSimmLZgy_pPFTC6WJamQVR9v88fuBFQH1pN4gfZ8



