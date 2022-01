Social Media

It’s #TAXtime “There’s not necessarily a shortage of tax preparers, but the IRS …







It’s #TAXtime “There’s not necessarily a shortage of tax preparers, but the IRS has a shortage of people that can process the tax returns. They have a backlog from last year And even from the year before when COVID first hit.” @WISH_TV https://t.co/M5tO59WN7y