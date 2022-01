Social Media

I’ve definitely grown when it comes to New Years Resolutions. I used to have a list of all I planned to do & then became discouraged when I didn’t meet all my goals. This is the best way I could explain the way I feel this year.. giving the reigns to the One who never fails. https://t.co/NWYxxtCX73