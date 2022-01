Social Media

“I’ve lived in places with uninhabitable conditions. Rotting floors, bugs and m…







“I’ve lived in places with uninhabitable conditions. Rotting floors, bugs and mice coming from the other unit.” Explains one Indiana renter at the first #TenantsDayOfAction @H4Hoosiers #TheRossFoundation @WISH_TV https://t.co/XZKpBJJJjG