Jacksonville could be a great situation. Reminds me of the Colts in 1998 when they went 3-13 Peyton’s rookie year. A young, gifted QB in place & poor record will allow you to put another good draft class with Trevor. They need someone to change the culture but it won’t be me😀 https://t.co/3v24abVyD9