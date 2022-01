Social Media

Jaden Ivey for the win. •For a second-straight year, Ivey hits a triple at the…







Jaden Ivey for the win. •For a second-straight year, Ivey hits a triple at the buzzer to beat Ohio State• No. 6 #Purdue hangs on for the 81-78 win in Mackey – they are 18-3 | Ivey led the way with 21 pts off the bench. @WISH_TV https://t.co/9gSsFNfn9u