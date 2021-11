Social Media

@JeromeAdamsMD The smart stores just go ahead and put the Velveeta, cream of mushroom soup, French fried onions, boxed wine, and cranberry sauce on the same display at the front of the store. No sense crowding the aisles with sweat, tears and regrettable words.