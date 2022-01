Social Media

Jim Caldwell went 2-14 in a year where his QB went neck surgery and is 60-36 otherwise. As an OC, he won a Super Bowl with Joe Flacco playing way better than he ever has before or after at QB. He’s more than overqualified to be a head coach again.