Social Media

Jim Irsay on missing playoffs: “The buck stops with me & this experience makes m…







Jim Irsay on missing playoffs: “The buck stops with me & this experience makes me even more determined to bring Indiana a contending team. We are already working toward the future & I’m going to do whatever it takes to put us in a position to win next year & for years to come.” https://t.co/cRAU3M87LH