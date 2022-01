Social Media

Jim Irsay speaks out for the third time this week: “Anyone walking in the West 56th Street Complex this year will be walking in with ALL chips in — period. If you don’t want to put all your chips on the table, then don’t walk in the building.” 👀 https://t.co/v8Kwbckis5