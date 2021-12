Social Media

Join @PhilSanchezTV and I for our Vaccine Central Town Hall on @WISH_TV at 6pm …







Join @PhilSanchezTV and I for our Vaccine Central Town Hall on @WISH_TV at 6pm For an entire hour — we want to answer your questions about the virus, vaccine and boosters. We have some of the top medical officials in Indiana and around the country joining us tonight https://t.co/zGm5mlNXkI