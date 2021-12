Social Media

“journalism that…shades the truth…for the sake of some higher cause will inevitably lose the trust of some of the people it’s trying to steer away from demagogy — undercutting, in the process, the very democratic order that it’s setting out to save.” #NailedIt https://t.co/qP81j7t0Eu