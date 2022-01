Social Media

Just finished binge watching @AllRiseOWN and let me tell you #LolaCarmichael is…







Just finished binge watching @AllRiseOWN and let me tell you #LolaCarmichael is my Uhura. @SimoneMissick is brilliant! Honestly the whole cast is a chef’s kiss. Wow! The hubs gets a ⭐️🌟for this recommendation. I needed this show! https://t.co/mUYqp0Na65