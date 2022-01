Social Media

“Just heartbroken.” Darius Leonard is the first man up following the #Colts lea…







“Just heartbroken.” Darius Leonard is the first man up following the #Colts learning their season is officially over. “All the things I’ve been through personally, off the field, and with my ankle to put it all on the line and having it end the way it did. That hurts the most.” https://t.co/1kgX20hro9