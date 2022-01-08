JUST IN from #CFBPlayoff: Due to winter weather advisory, gate entry to AT&T Pl…

Social Media

by: Alexis Rogers
Posted: / Updated:

JUST IN from #CFBPlayoff: Due to winter weather advisory, gate entry to AT&T Playoff Playlist Live! on Monument Circle has been delayed for salting. ORIGINAL: Due to inclement weather, Bandaloop dance performance on Salesforce Tower and Drone Light Show is canceled due to inclement weather. The Drone Light Show and BANDALOOP dance performance are still scheduled for tomorrow night.

Copyright 2022 Circle City Broadcasting I, LLC. | All Rights Reserved.