Social Media

@Katiera_Winfrey @MetTaraHastings “ Isee you..looking at me. I can tell by your …







@Katiera_Winfrey @MetTaraHastings “ Isee you..looking at me. I can tell by your eyes that ya feelin’ me and I really want you to get close with me so would ya dance with me..dance with me” I’m STILL jammin 😂😂 https://t.co/WVzTs4xVwy