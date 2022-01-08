Social Media

Keep killing it girl! It’s now been officially one year since I started working…

by: Katiera Winfrey
Posted: / Updated:

Keep killing it girl!

It’s now been officially one year since I started working at WISH-TV in Indianapolis. To celebrate, I received a newspaper plaque. It’s a story that my dear friend and journalist Natalia Contreras wrote about me in April 2021. The article was titled: ‘I want to give a voice’: WISH-TV’s Camila Fernandez reports in two languages. Getting to report in both English and Spanish is what fuels me. I love that I get to share stories about what’s happening in the Latino community, too. It’s what motivates me. When I arrived in Indianapolis, I wasn’t completely sure what to expect. I’ve lived most of my life on the east coast. The first week here, people welcomed me immediately, especially Latinos.… More


© 2022 Circle City Broadcasting I, LLC. | All Rights Reserved.

MORE STORIES

Kazakhstan detains ex-head of national security; Putin, Kazakh president discuss restoring ‘order’

International /

Health officials to offer COVID tests for students in Fishers schools

Local /

Check the Storm Track 8 radar; winter weather advisory until 9 p.m.

Weather /

Over 45 million people under winter weather advisories across Midwest and Northeast

Weather Stories /


 
Copyright 2022 Circle City Broadcasting I, LLC. | All Rights Reserved.