Keep killing it girl! It’s now been officially one year since I started working…

It’s now been officially one year since I started working at WISH-TV in Indianapolis. To celebrate, I received a newspaper plaque. It’s a story that my dear friend and journalist Natalia Contreras wrote aboutme in April 2021. The article was titled: ‘I want to give a voice’: WISH-TV’s Camila Fernandez reports in two languages. Getting to report in both English and Spanish is what fuels me. I love that I get to share stories about what’s happening in the Latino community, too. It’s what motivates me. When I arrived in Indianapolis, I wasn’t completely sure what to expect. I’ve lived most of my life on the east coast. The first week here, people welcomed me immediately, especially Latinos.… More