Kentucky tornado now rated high-end EF4

by: Hanna Mordoh
A preliminary report from National Weather Service says the violent tornado that moved through Kentucky has been rated an EF4 with winds near 190 mph. To give some perspective an EF5 tornado has wind speeds of 200 mph. More on this story here ➡️ https://www.wishtv.com/weather/weather-stories/kentucky-tornado-now-rated-high-end-ef4/?fbclid=IwAR1beb4Ee_vhKb8uaiBGKx7FyeK_N7KC7qKmarnqVzD8gKv6AsWeh8Zh7NU

