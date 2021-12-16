Social Media

Kentucky tornado now rated high-end EF4

A preliminary report from National Weather Service says the violent tornado that moved through Kentucky has been rated an EF4 with winds near 190 mph. To give some perspective an EF5 tornado has wind speeds of 200 mph. More on this story here ➡️ https://www.wishtv.com/weather/weather-stories/kentucky-tornado-now-rated-high-end-ef4/?fbclid=IwAR1beb4Ee_vhKb8uaiBGKx7FyeK_N7KC7qKmarnqVzD8gKv6AsWeh8Zh7NU



Kentucky tornado now rated high-end EF4