Kicking off SB 56 week with a special Sunday conversation with @Colts head coach Frank Reich. We talk about @kNOTTODAYfdn working against child sexual abuse, his faith, the team’s disappointing end, Carson Wentz & more. Listen on AP Pro Football Podcast: https://t.co/jozaUkq7OL https://t.co/fUuVkDO23O