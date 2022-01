Social Media

Kirby Smart: 1-4 against his former boss, Nick Saban. He snaps the streak in I…

Kirby Smart: 1-4 against his former boss, Nick Saban. 🏆 He snaps the streak in Indy – and leaves with a Natty. 🏆 Incredible night in Lucas Oil Stadium! Brace yourself Downtown Indy – Dawgs are about to run wild. #CFBChampionship