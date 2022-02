Social Media

Lance Stephenson bet on himself. Didn’t want to hoop overseas this season, even …

Lance Stephenson bet on himself. Didn’t want to hoop overseas this season, even if it meant staying ready for an NBA opportunity with rec league hoops. Now Stephenson is right where he deserves to be. Team management is well aware #Pacers fans don’t want that changing anytime soon. #lancestephenson #pacersnation #nbanews #Indy #indiana #nba @stephensonlance @pacerssportsent @wishtv8