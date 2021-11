Social Media

Last commercial break on Sunday Daybreak got a little crazy and I loved it! So…





Last commercial break on Sunday Daybreak got a little crazy and I loved it!

So much fun Randall Newsome 🤩 Clearly, **I DO NOT own the rights to this music. ** BUT, it’s also clear that I DO NOT own an ounce of sense! So if you know me this kind of behavior isn’t too shocking… #BeatIt #MichaelJackson #mondaymotivation #mondaymood #fun #work #morning #anchor #host #funny #moonwalker #kick #Daybreak8 #sundayfunday #CommercialBreak #shenanigans