Social Media

Last day of voting!! It was a blast being able to rep the Shoe and so many more….







Last day of voting!! It was a blast being able to rep the Shoe and so many more. I can’t thank any of you enough for the remarkable support you’ve shown me through social alone. I felt the love. Let’s go out with a bang. RETWEET one last time.. #WPMOYChallenge + @KennyKennyMoe3 https://t.co/EaThOwha0Z