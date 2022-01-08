LATEST from College Football Playoff: Winter weather on Saturday night cancels B…

Social Media

by: Hanna Mordoh
LATEST from College Football Playoff: Winter weather on Saturday night cancels Bandaloop dance performance on Salesforce Tower, and Drone Light Show for College Football Playoff. Also, gate entry to AT&T Playoff Playlist Live! concert on Monument Circle has been delayed for salting.

