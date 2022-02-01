Social Media

Latest update from Ashley Brown: with a southern and colder trend, and the poten…

by: Marcus Bailey
Posted: / Updated:

Latest update from Ashley Brown: with a southern and colder trend, and the potential for a little less ice, upping the snow numbers a bit, especially south of Indy. Sleet still throw a curve ball across central Indiana on Thursday, which could slightly lower totals. Thoughts remain the same. High impact storm for northern Indiana on Wednesday, and for central Indiana Wednesday evening through Thursday. wishtv.com/weather

Here are our updated snow totals for Wednesday through Thursday. Looking at some lofty totals mainly in the northern half of the state. Keep in mind, the more wintry mix we get in in central Indiana, the lower our snow totals will be. wishtv.com/weather?utm_medium=social&utm_source=facebook_Ashley_Brown


