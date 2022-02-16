Social Media

Life’s full of beautiful moments Really cool full circle moment….. We have som…

by: Kylie Conway
Posted: / Updated:

Life’s full of beautiful moments 💕 Really cool full circle moment….. We have some new people here. So, for those of you who don’t know our story, our 7 yr old daughter was born with a rare form of leukemia. She was treated here at Riley Children’s Health. We are so blessed that she was too! She had a bone marrow transplant at 8 months old and is now cancer free, living her best life. It’s because of this building, but mostly, and more importantly, the people inside the building. Fast forward… things have come full circle. I spent most of my morning here. Interviewing some of the very people who saved our daughters life, for a really cool special project I’m working on. I’m so excited to put this together and share the series with you all!



© 2022 Circle City Broadcasting I, LLC. | All Rights Reserved.

MORE STORIES

Resident at Indiana United Methodist Children’s Home takes staff member, other residents hostage

Crime Watch 8 /

1 man killed, 3 other men injured in Fishers crash

Local /

Indiana-based brand Scout & Zoe’s creates pet treats, food safe enough for humans to eat

Life.Style.Live! /

How to report potholes in Indianapolis

Local /


 
Copyright 2022 Circle City Broadcasting I, LLC. | All Rights Reserved.