Little refresher on #Colts rookie QB Sam Ehlinger: -Preseason (3 games): 21/31, 288 YDS, 0 TD, 3 INT -Preseason finale: Injured knee -Week 4: Resumed traveling w/ team in Miami -Week 9: Promoted to backup QB *Yet to attempt a pass in the regular season