Lots going on in the weather world. A major cold front will sweep through the re…

Lots going on in the weather world. A major cold front will sweep through the region on Thursday producing widespread rain, heavy at times. A flood watch is in effect for much of the state tonight through Thursday. Rainfall totals may exceed 2″ by tomorrow night. As colder air arrives tomorrow, rain will change to a period of freezing rain and sleet tomorrow afternoon and then eventually all snow tomorrow evening. Roads may become on the slick side Thursday evening. Right now, any snow accumulation will be an inch or less here in the metro area. However, a narrow band of 6″-12″ of heavy snowfall will be possible mainly north of a Lafayette-Fort Wayne line. Be careful if traveling tomorrow especially to the north of Indy. Precipitation should end quickly late Thursday night.











