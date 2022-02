Social Media

Loved catching up with Brenna Donnelly this morning! She stopped by WISH-TV in h…

Loved catching up with Brenna Donnelly this morning! She stopped by WISH-TV in her new role & helped us with this great interview on exercising outside, whatever the weather 💪🏻➡️ https://www.wishtv.com/news/medical/ascension-st-vincent-cardiologist-provides-advice-for-exercising-in-the-cold/