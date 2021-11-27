Social Media

Loved having Newfangled Confections in the studio this morning! They have a spec…

by: Tara Hastings
Loved having Newfangled Confections in the studio this morning! They have a special code for WISH viewers who want to order online. Check them out on this small business Saturday. The chocolate covered cookies are FANTASTIC!
https://www.wishtv.com/news/indiana-grown-newfangled-confections-3/

