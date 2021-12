Social Media

“Man, I’m fired up about it. Great defense, and ran the ball great.” HC Frank Reich on the #Colts taking down the Patriots with 5 completed passes. “We don’t need to prove we can be dynamic in the passing game. What we need to prove is that we can win games like this.” https://t.co/1abxRtOc8L