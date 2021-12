Social Media

Marcus Freeman’s journey: -Standout linebacker at Ohio State (’04-’09) -Chicago Bears 5th Rd pick -Retired 1-yr into pro career due to heart condition -Purdue def. assistant (’13-16) -Cincinnati def. assistant (’17-’20) -ND def. coordinator (’21) 35-years-old: Head Coach at ND