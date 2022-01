Social Media

Me when I saw Ashley outside: Girl whatchu doing here! She’s a #trooper! Welco…

Me when I saw Ashley outside: Girl whatchu doing here! 😳

She’s a #trooper! Welcome back and TRY to take it easy. Back to it, but only part time. Thanks for all of your thoughts and prayers. I’m doing well. Hoping to walk in 4 to 6 weeks.