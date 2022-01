Social Media

Meanwhile in the AFC, Joe Burrow has thrown for 971 yards & 8 TDs the past two weeks. #Bengals are AFC North Champs. #Titans refuse to go away, earn AFC South Title. #Colts are now in jeopardy of having to go to Kansas City on wildcard weekend.