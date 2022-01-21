Social Media

Meat Loaf, ‘Bat Out of Hell’ rock superstar, dies at 74

FILE - Rock star Meat Loaf appears on stage during the first concert of his tour through Germany in Hamburg, northern Germany, Tuesday, June 12, 2007. Meat Loaf, the rock superstar loved by millions for his “Bat Out of Hell” album and for such theatrical, dark-hearted anthems as “Paradise by the Dashboard Light” and “Two Out of Three Ain’t Bad,” has died at age 74. A family statement on his official Facebook page says the singer born Marvin Lee Aday died Thursday night, Jan. 20, 2022. “Bat Out of a Hell,” his mega-selling collaboration with songwriter Jim Steinman, came out in 1977 and became one of the bestselling records in history. (AP Photo/Kai-Uwe Knoth, File)
by: Drew Blair
Posted: / Updated:

Sad music news. Have a favorite song?

Meat Loaf, ‘Bat Out of Hell’ rock superstar, dies at 74

© 2022 Circle City Broadcasting I, LLC. | All Rights Reserved.

MORE STORIES

Martin scores 27, No. 25 UConn tops Butler again, 75-56

College Basketball /

Indy Parks has served more than 300,000 meals for kids after school

Local /

Meat Loaf, ‘Bat Out of Hell’ rock superstar, dies at 74

Entertainment /

Snow chances this weekend!

Weather /


 
Copyright 2022 Circle City Broadcasting I, LLC. | All Rights Reserved.